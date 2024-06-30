Twin Falls Sheriff's Office responds to medical emergency at Blue Heart

TWIN FALLS, ID — Multiple Twin Falls Sheriff's Office Marine Deputies were out on patrol in the Thousand Springs, Blue Heart area on Saturday afternoon when they were alerted to a medical emergency.

A female on a stand up paddle board required immediate emergency medical care. She was transported by the Sheriff's boat to Blue Heart Kayaking where they were met by Buhl Fire/QRU, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Air St.Luke's.

She was subsequently transported by ground to Saint Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

The TFSO was assisted by the owners of Blue Heart Kayaking, who helped with a landing zone for the helicopter and clearing space out for responding medical personnel.