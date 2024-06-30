Watch Now
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office responds to medical emergency at Blue Heart

IMG_3332.jpg
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office
IMG_3332.jpg
IMG_3333.jpg
Posted at 8:04 PM, Jun 29, 2024

TWIN FALLS, ID — Multiple Twin Falls Sheriff's Office Marine Deputies were out on patrol in the Thousand Springs, Blue Heart area on Saturday afternoon when they were alerted to a medical emergency.

IMG_3334.jpg

A female on a stand up paddle board required immediate emergency medical care. She was transported by the Sheriff's boat to Blue Heart Kayaking where they were met by Buhl Fire/QRU, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Air St.Luke's.

IMG_3335.jpg

She was subsequently transported by ground to Saint Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

The TFSO was assisted by the owners of Blue Heart Kayaking, who helped with a landing zone for the helicopter and clearing space out for responding medical personnel.

