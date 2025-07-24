Twin Falls seeks public input on next 5 years of community development grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new public restroom in Twin Falls City Park is beginning to take shape, and while the project will cost $1 million, it won't cost local taxpayers anything. The facility is being covered entirely by a Community Development Block Grant.

The next five years of grants are now open for public comment, with potential impacts for several community projects.

Jenny Norman and her friends were enjoying the shade in Twin Falls City Park when I approached them about the new public restrooms under construction.

"We walked over there to actually see them working. We haven't been inside it now, because we're not allowed to trespass ..." Norman said.

This grant covered the cost of new restrooms. What's next?

She expressed support for the new facility. "we need a bathroom that's better than it was before."

Twin Falls first qualified for a five-year federal Community Development Block Grant in 2020. A portion of those grant funds are going to the new public restroom in City Park.

When asked about the cost, Twin Falls Senior Planner Will Klaver confirmed the price tag: $910,000, and with contingencies, a million dollars.

Surprisingly, the entire project is funded through the Community Development Block Grant program.

Klaver told me that with all the changes in Washington, the city didn't expect a second round of block grants.

"There's been several times where we've had to verify that the funds have been available recently. They did get appropriate in the big beautiful Bill that just got passed and these funds are safe from any type of cutting," Klaver said.

Looking through the plan for the next five years of funding, Klaver highlighted the priorities.

"Two top priorities that we're going for right now is to reduce sidewalks in the downtown area... the second one is to focus on finishing the first consolidated plan's plan of the plaza so the outdoor learning space between the library and the park," Klaver said.

When asked why public input on this plan matters, Klaver emphasized its importance.

"If we have a very large consensus from public to say, we want to use the funds this way, then we can make that switch," Klaver said.

The comment period for the five-year plan is open until Aug. 22. Information on how to submit comments at the City of Twin Falls Website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.