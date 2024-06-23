Watch Now
Twin Falls seeking input on Harmon Skate Park

Posted at 7:43 PM, Jun 22, 2024

TWIN FALLS, ID — The city of Twin Falls is seeking input to help redesign and expand the Harmon Skate Park.

Whether you ride a wheelchair, skateboard, BMX, mountain bike, strider or scooter, the city of Twin Falls wants to hear from you.

Twin Falls is committed to creating a safe, free, and accessible public space for everyone, regardless of age, size, gender, ability, or choice of wheels, so please take a few moments to complete a survey on how to make Harmon All Wheels Park even better: https://forms.gle/kmLzoYNumY7s3eZf7

Feedback is helping create a park that meets the needs of the entire community. An open house to discuss the design of the park is taking place from 5 to 7 P.M. on June 27 at

