Twin Falls seeking input on Harmon Skate Park

TWIN FALLS, ID — The city of Twin Falls is seeking input to help redesign and expand the Harmon Skate Park.

Whether you ride a wheelchair, skateboard, BMX, mountain bike, strider or scooter, the city of Twin Falls wants to hear from you.

Twin Falls is committed to creating a safe, free, and accessible public space for everyone, regardless of age, size, gender, ability, or choice of wheels, so please take a few moments to complete a survey on how to make Harmon All Wheels Park even better: https://forms.gle/kmLzoYNumY7s3eZf7

Feedback is helping create a park that meets the needs of the entire community. An open house to discuss the design of the park is taking place from 5 to 7 P.M. on June 27 at