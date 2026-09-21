Twin Falls saw more deadly crashes than Boise in 2025, how is the city is responding?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Eight people died on Twin Falls roads in 2025 — one more fatality than Boise recorded — according to the Idaho Department of Transportation's annual crash report, released last month.

Four of those deaths involved pedestrians or e-bikes, and two involved motorcycles.

Lt. Steven Gassert of the Twin Falls Police Department said the department regularly reviews statistics and will step up education or enforcement efforts as needed.

Watch Idaho News 6 Twin Falls reporter Lorien Nettleton's report in the video player below.

Twin Falls outpaced Boise in deadly crashes. Here's the fix.

"We were seeing a lot of distracted driving or people assuming that they have the right of way over the other one and maybe not driving as defensively as they possibly could be," Gassert said.

Gassert said those trends prompted action at some of the city's busiest crossings.

"That's what led to those warning flashing crosswalk signs being put on 2nd Ave. East and 2nd Ave. South — the city recognized there's a lot of pedestrians across those particular intersections," Gassert said.

Lorien Nettleton/Idaho News 6 Lt. Steven Gassert of the Twin Falls Police Department (left) speaks with Idaho News 6 Twin Falls reporter Lorien Nettleton.

Twin Falls resident Irving Gonzales said the new push-button crossing signs helped calm down what used to be a chaotic crossing.

"There are some moments it's a little hectic, but for the most part, I think the added safety lights on some of the heavier crossings helps," Gonzales said. "Yeah, I think you feel a little bit safer because you're a bit more visible — even if not you, but at least the crossing is."

Pedestrians at an intersection or crosswalk have the right of way, but Gassert cautioned that pedestrians still need to proceed carefully.

Lorien Nettleton/Idaho News 6 Twin Falls resident Irving Gonzales

"So it really is the priority of both the driver and the pedestrian to make sure that everyone is acting responsibly, paying attention, and making sure that they are yielding the right of way safely," Gassert said.

So far in 2026, Twin Falls has seen only one fatal accident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.