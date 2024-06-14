Twin Falls residents invited to city budget discussions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Several upcoming meetings have been announced in Twin Falls as the city invites the public to discuss the city budget for the coming year.

These meetings offer the most effective opportunity for residents to voice their opinions on the city priorities and allocation of city funds.

The budget proposal is available for review on TFID.org.

"We encourage Twin Falls residents to attend the hearings and share their perspectives," said City Manager Travis Rothweiler. "Your feedback is invaluable in helping us create a budget that reflects the needs and desires of our community."

Public budget presentations will take place during City Council meetings at 5 p.m. on the following dates:

