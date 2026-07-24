Twin Falls police identify man arrested for drive-by shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Police have now identified the suspect arrested for a drive-by shooting at a home in Twin Falls.

It happened on July 16th on Highland Avenue. Twin Falls Police say a person was outside a home when Michael Williams, 31, allegedly fired three shots from inside a vehicle, hitting a parked car and a home.

Police got a suspect and vehicle description from nearby surveillance video. They identified the exact vehicle using license plate reader technology and found Williams later that night.

Williams now faces several weapons charges.