TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who's been gone for more than a week.



Steven Depew is 17 years old

He's been missing since March 19

Anyone with information should call TFPD at 208-735-7327

TFPD says 17-year-old Steven Depew was last seen on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. They are deeply concerned for his safety and are looking for any information on his whereabouts.

Steven stands 6' 6" tall, weighs about 240 pounds, has hazel eyes, and brown hair with highlights that falls below his ears. Detectives say Steven can also be identified by the tattoo of stars on the back of one of his hands.

Anyone who knows where Steven may be, or why he may have gone is urged to contact Detective Matthews at 208-735-7327 or bmatthews@tfid.org.