Twin Falls police ask for help finding missing woman

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls police are asking the public to help locate a woman reported missing on Friday.

Police say Laura Matthews is new to the Magic Valley area and was last seen wearing all black clothing in the northwest part of Twin Falls. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 170 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call dispatch at 208-735-4357 immediately.

