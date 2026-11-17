TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls wants to widen a narrow quarter-mile stretch of Addison Avenue to improve safety — but doing so requires obtaining property from owners on both sides of the road.

Twin Falls plans to widen narrow stretch of Addison Avenue for safety

Addison Avenue is one of the major four-lane thoroughfares in Twin Falls, and most of the road has a center turn lane. But on the stretch from Juniper to Morning Side, the road narrows in both directions for about a quarter-mile, squeezing out the center turn lane.

Chris Standley has owned Ascension Gallery and Tattoos on Addison for 14 years.

"It's a pretty busy section of road right here so it sees a lot of cars," Standley said.

"Getting out of my parking lot at 5 PM is pretty pretty terrible," Standley said.

The widening project would require the city to obtain land from 27 properties along the corridor.

"It's actually been on the burner for a long time. It's one of those projects that we know is going to cause a lot of traffic disruption combined with trying to get people to dedicate their right-of-way," said Sam O'Leary, staff engineer for the City of Twin Falls.

O'Leary said the process was beginning to move forward.

"So it is starting to slowly move forward there's actually 27 properties that will need to be coordinated negotiated with in order to start the widening and reconstruction," O'Leary said.

The first two properties agreed to deed property to the city at this week's City Council meeting, leaving 25 properties still left to agree to give up a portion of their land for the project. O'Leary said it's a process that takes time.

"We've been meeting with each person individually, going over the project, what it might look like for them and how it will impact each and every person separately so that we can deal with any things they might think of in that time before we finish our design," O'Leary said.

Standley said losing some property could reduce his parking area, but even then he understands the need for the widening project.

"They're gonna have to do it at some point regardless; it needs to happen regardless, you know like lying there. I've seen an accident out here. I've assisted in accidents out here you know and its - It can be quite tight," Standley said.

The project is still several years out.

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