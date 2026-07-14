Twin Falls Parks and Rec asks city to replace aging Harmon Park playground with $356K budget request

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls Parks and Recreation is asking city leaders to fund a $356,000 replacement of the aging playground at Harmon Park as part of its 2027 budget request.

The department presented its budget request to the Twin Falls City Council Monday night, focusing largely on maintenance projects rather than major new additions.

Twin Falls Parks and Rec seeks $356K for Harmon Park playground

The Harmon Park playground is 30 years old and has exceeded its lifespan, according to Parks and Recreation. Over the past year, one piece of equipment after another broke, prompting the removal of damaged structures and leaving plywood coverings in their place.

Nearby resident Cheyenne Dalton said the playground's condition has kept her family from using it as much as they would like.

"We actually live really close by so it's a park that we would really like to play at a lot but the equipment hasn't been as much fun for my kids. So although we would love to use a lot, it needs a little bit more," Dalton said.

Dalton said the current setup leaves her older children without enough to do.

"The younger ones have a lot of fun, 'cause you have a little slide for them, but the older ones are climbing all over the place and still can't get all their energy out because they have none of the big slides or things to really enjoy," Dalton said.

The department described this year's budget request as scaled back and maintenance-focused.

"We dialed it back a little bit this year and a little bit more focused on maintenance, and you know, trail repair, parking lot repair, tennis court repair. The things that allow us to keep our amenities in good shape," Wendy said.

The Harmon Park playground replacement is among the items the department is seeking council-directed capital funding for.

"So this year we're asking for money from that council-directed capital, which they'll decide whether they want to fund it to fix the Harmon playground, which has been slowly degrading," Wendy said.

Over the course of five city council meetings, each city department will make an appearance to explain their budget request. The public hearing and possible adoption of the 2027 city budget is scheduled for Aug. 28.

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