Twin Falls nonprofit hits major milestone, providing 200,000 miles of rides for elderly, chronically ill folks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Interlink Volunteer Caregivers has provided seniors and chronically ill people rides to appointments and home upgrades since 1997, and the organization hit major milestones in 2025.

"It's the most rewarding thing that I have ever done in my life," said Nancy Duncan, a driver for Interlink Volunteer Caregivers.

Duncan's goal is to help people get to medical appointments, but she also fills an important void for seniors who live alone.

"It's very difficult for someone to live independently in their home if they have no means to get to a grocery store or medical appointments or other essential services in the community and that's what we aim to make sure happens for them," Duncan said.

Idaho volunteers drive 200K miles helping seniors stay independent

The organization celebrated with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, marking nearly 30 years of service to the community.

Executive Director Tonya Jolley said 2025 was a particularly significant year for the nonprofit.

"This last year we budgeted for 157,000 miles and by the time we get the numbers in for December, we will very much clear 200,000 miles for this year," Jolley said.

The 39 volunteer drivers regularly serve more than 250 people across all eight counties of the Magic Valley. On Tuesday alone, volunteers provided between 26 and 30 rides.

With steady growth in rides year-after-year, the organization has a need for more volunteers and more donations.

Jolley said the service allows older adults and those living with chronic illness to continue living independently, while also serving as a lifeline for neighbors seeking human connection.

"Without the ability to connect to outside services or outside people or some social activities, they become very isolated," Duncan said. "It's well-known isolation is not good for your health."

