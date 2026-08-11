Twin Falls nonprofit Culture for Change moves to bigger space to serve more of the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls nonprofit that offers community classes and activities is expanding.

Culture for Change, which empowers women and youth with education, training and community belonging, held a grand opening for its original location in February 2025. The program quickly outgrew the space.

SEE the new Culture for Change building on its last day of Summer Youth Program:

Twin Falls nonprofit Culture for Change expands to bigger space

"We were just busting at the seams. Honestly, because they love the services that we create," founder Winnie Christensen said.

Christensen showed Idaho News 6 around the new, bigger building. The new space includes a conference room, a lunchroom, a kitchen, an extra classroom, a larger food pantry, and a media room where teens can podcast or create TikTok content.

"And the old place we had less room for classes and would very much be very strategic about booking the classes. Now we have a bigger space where we can have multiple classes simultaneously," Christensen said.

April Hollabaugh spoke to Twin Falls reporter Lorien Nettleton on the last day of the summer program.

"Yeah, we definitely didn't want to make it feel like summer school, hence why I wanted more of the hands-on activities, and I really wanted to make it a learning experience for them and definitely learn about different cultures," Hollabaugh said.

One student, Aiya Ahmed, said her favorite activity at Culture for Change is cooking — including fish, rice, and eggs.

Christensen said the organization's programming was built around direct community input.

"We created sessions from different backgrounds and community members and we asked them. What do you need in the community and how can we help you and how can we sustain you? It's their voices. We are solutions," Christensen said.

A grand opening for the new space is being planned for later this fall.

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