Twin Falls mayor picks Lucy Wills and Kelly Hergesell to fill two vacant City Council seats this fall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls City Council will soon have two new members.

Mayor Jason Brown has submitted two names as his picks to fill vacancies left by Cherie Vollmer and Grayson Stone, who have departed the council to serve in the state Legislature.

"I will say that this has been an extremely difficult decision. It's been a great process but an extremely difficult decision," Brown said.

WATCH | Twin Falls mayor names two picks to fill vacant City Council seats—

Twin Falls mayor names Lucy Wills, Kelly Hergesell for City Council seats

At the meeting, Brown named his recommendations for each open seat.

"At this time I'm going to recommend for seat number 2, I would recommend that Lucy Wills would sit in that seat, and for seat number 3 which would be Cherie Vollmer's seat, I would recommend that Kelly Hergesell would fill that seat," Brown said.

Kelly Hergesell is a born and raised Magic Valley resident who has carved a career in human resources, which she says makes her well suited to serving on City Council.

"I'm thrilled, I'm excited, I'm surprised. I'm all the things," Hergesell said.

"You know, listening to people, focusing on people, understanding where they're coming from, and staying really curious is one of my strengths and something that I really enjoy doing, which is why I've probably built a career in human resources and service industry," Hergesell said.

Lucy Wills is a long-time school district employee, and she also serves on many boards and attends social and civic groups in the community.

"I love this community, and I love the people, and I love meeting new people and seeing old friends," Wills said.

When I asked Wills how many associations and events she already shows up to and whether she is ready to show up more, she described a deep history of community involvement.

"At one point there were nine boards and organizations that I was served on helped with regularly," Wills said.

Each of the candidates has said they will run for re-election in November 2027, which is the standard process for appointed seats.

The candidates will have to be confirmed by the council before they can be sworn in at the next meeting on November 16.

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