Twin Falls man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Twin Falls man early Saturday morning in Filer.

According to a release from ISP, at approximately 12:44 a.m., a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling northbound on 2300 E near 3500 N when the vehicle crossed the center line and drove off the left shoulder. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a final stop in a field, just west of the roadway.

The driver, a 49-year-old male from Twin Falls, succumbed to his injuries on scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

ISP was assisted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office and Twin Falls Fire and Rescue.

The incident is still under investigation.