Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodTwin Falls

Actions

Twin Falls man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash

Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper 2
Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper 2
Posted

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Twin Falls man early Saturday morning in Filer.

According to a release from ISP, at approximately 12:44 a.m., a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling northbound on 2300 E near 3500 N when the vehicle crossed the center line and drove off the left shoulder. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a final stop in a field, just west of the roadway.

The driver, a 49-year-old male from Twin Falls, succumbed to his injuries on scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

ISP was assisted by the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office and Twin Falls Fire and Rescue.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Joey Martin

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Lorien Nettleton