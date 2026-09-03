Twin Falls man killed in industrial accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls County deputies and the Rock Creek Fire Department responded to an industrial accident Wednesday afternoon that left a 27-year-old man dead.

At about 4:20 p.m., crews responded to a gravel pit at 2950 North 3500 East. Authorities said 27-year-old Seth Vaughn of Twin Falls was caught in a conveyor belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office offered condolences to Vaughn’s family and friends.