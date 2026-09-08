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Twin Falls man found dead near Hansen Bridge identified

He was reported missing on Sunday
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Kayla Black
21-year-old Shawn McLeroy was found dead near Hansen Bridge
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Posted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Shawn McLeroy, 21, of Twin Falls, was found dead near Hansen Bridge Monday afternoon. Investigators say he was struck by a vehicle, according to a release from the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Sept. 6, McLeroy was reported missing by his family in Twin Falls.

Deputies were called to the north side of Hansen Bridge on Monday, Sept. 7, around 4:20 p.m. after a man was found dead in a low depression in a borrow pit.

The Hansen Bridge and a portion of Idaho State Highway 50 were closed Monday evening because of law enforcement activity. The bridge later reopened.

His family has created a memorial page on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information regarding the case to contact Detective Sergeant Jon Daubner at 208-595-3312 or SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.

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