Twin Falls investigators say a Buhl couple died by murder-suicide

BUHL, Idaho — Twin Falls County investigators say a Buhl couple found dead in their home last Sunday died by murder and suicide.

Deputies initially responded at 2:10 p.m. on February 25 after a caller reported finding her adult neighbors deceased in their home and the couple’s dogs running loose.

According to a press release, both Karalee Shaw, 73, and Lawrence (Larry) Shaw, 72, died by gunshot.

Twin Falls County investigators say evidence shows Mr. Shaw first shot his wife Karalee, and then himself.

