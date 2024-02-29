Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodTwin Falls

Actions

Twin Falls investigators say a Buhl couple died by murder-suicide

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
South-central Idaho officials rule deaths a murder-suicide
Posted at 3:45 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 17:45:04-05

BUHL, Idaho — Twin Falls County investigators say a Buhl couple found dead in their home last Sunday died by murder and suicide.

Deputies initially responded at 2:10 p.m. on February 25 after a caller reported finding her adult neighbors deceased in their home and the couple’s dogs running loose.

According to a press release, both Karalee Shaw, 73, and Lawrence (Larry) Shaw, 72, died by gunshot.

Twin Falls County investigators say evidence shows Mr. Shaw first shot his wife Karalee, and then himself.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights