Twin Falls house fire kills one

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Wednesday morning, A person died as a result of a house fire in Twin Falls.

According to a release from The City of Twin Falls, the fire was first reported to authorities via a phone call to the city's Emergency Communications Center at 8:54 a.m. The call mentioned a house fire in the vicinity of Ford Place. The caller also said there was a person inside the home.

Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters viewed smoke billowing from the home and immediately began trying to suppress the flames while simultaneously searching for the individual inside. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, firefighters quickly discovered a victim and pulled them from the building. The person was later pronounced dead on the scene.

With the help of Rock Creek Fire District, the Twin Falls Fire Department was able to successfully extinguish the blaze by 9:50 a.m. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Investigation Task Force, which includes representatives from the Twin Falls Fire Department, Idaho State Fire Marshal, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and Twin Falls Police Department.

Authorities are working to contact the deceased victim's next of kin.