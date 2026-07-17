Twin Falls house fire damages home and vehicle; no injuries reported

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A house fire significantly damaged a home and a vehicle in Twin Falls early Friday morning, but no injuries were reported, according to officials.

The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were called around 3:45 a.m. on July 17 to the 1300 block of Park Meadows Drive. When firefighters arrived, the fire was burning up the side of the home and into the attic. A vehicle was also damaged in the fire.

Heat from the fire caused minor damage to the outside of a neighboring home, but firefighters were able to stop further spread, according to the department.

Everyone inside the home had evacuated before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The Rock Creek Fire District also responded to assist at the scene through a mutual aid agreement. Fire officials are reminding people to make sure smoke alarms are working and to have a home fire escape plan.

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