Twin Falls High School students honor veterans with fourth annual Veterans Day combined music concert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Music programs at Twin Falls High School give students a chance to learn, perform and connect with their community. This Veterans Day, they're using those talents to honor those who served.

Twin Falls students honor veterans with fourth annual music concert

On Wednesday, the Twin Falls High School band, choir and orchestra will combine for their fourth annual Veterans Day performance, treating the community to American folk tune medleys and time-honored patriotic songs.

I met with student musicians as they rehearsed to learn what this performance means to them and the veterans they're honoring.

Sage Tubbs plays viola in the orchestra. When I stopped into their rehearsal, Tubbs told me she enjoys the final outcome of collaborations, including a combined performance of "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

"I like hearing all the parts interact 'cause it sounds kind of awful when it's not paired with band and choir, but when they're all together, it's way more fun," Tubbs said.

The goal of the performance is rooted in gratitude.

"We wanted to respect and show honor to the veterans in our community while playing some music," said Orchestra Director John Mark Shipley.

For the students, the collaboration is also a lesson in teamwork.

"Everyone plays their own instrument, but if you're perfectly in tune with just yourself so you're not in town with everyone else so you have to work together so that you can get out the best sound of everyone you know?" said cellist Isabella Heaps.

For others, music has become a central part of their lives.

"At first, I just started orchestra just to like be with my brother and cause he played a different instrument. I wanted to be with him but now it's like become such a big part of my day-to-day life. It's like I don't know what I would do without it," Aidan Lancaster said.

Choir director Daniel Child sees for himself how music can affect people in different ways.

"It's a way to connect emotions that are often difficult to express," Child said.

"If there is, if there's a veteran that comes to us on a concert and maybe they need closure you know maybe they need help maybe they need a little bit of a light in their life and that that's all we can do we can share that we can share that healing power through music," Child said.

The veterans concert will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 at the Roeper Auditorium. Admission for veterans is free.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.