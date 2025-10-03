Twin Falls High School students create connections through 'No One Eats Alone' lunch initiative

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A student-led program at Twin Falls High School is fostering community and combating loneliness through monthly gatherings that bring hundreds of students together over free meals.

The "No One Eats Alone" lunch, now in its fourth year, transforms the school gymnasium into a welcoming space where students can make new connections and ensure no one sits by themselves during lunch period.

"Twin Falls High School is pretty welcoming," said Quinton Cornelison, one of the student organizers. "Today is the no one eats alone lunch and we do it so no one has to eat alone at lunch."

The initiative challenges students to step outside their comfort zones and reach out to peers who might otherwise eat by themselves. What started as a simple concept has evolved into one of the school's most anticipated monthly events.

"This is actually my favorite part of the month and my school year," senior Ella Overbeek told Idaho News 6.

While Overbeek hasn't struggled to find lunch companions, she appreciates the opportunity to connect with more withdrawn students and help them feel included.

"To me, it means that you can bring more people together and that people can start making new friends if they really want to," Overbeek said.

Miles Ware serves on the advisory committee that plans the events. He emphasized the importance of unity and inclusion in the school community.

"It's important that we can come together, and no one's really left out and that we can be united and have fun," Ware said.

The program addresses a critical need among teenagers, many of whom struggle with loneliness, anxiety, and feeling invisible. The initiative creates a space for genuine connection and emotional support, particularly important after personal or school-wide challenges.

Community partnerships have been essential to the program's growth and sustainability. Major sponsor Chobani provides both financial support and food donations, contributing $6,000 and yogurt products to ensure every student can participate. Additional partners include ICCU, Idaho Milk Products, and The Women's Giving Connection.

Thanks to this community support, organizers plan to expand the program from monthly to quarterly events, emphasizing the role students can play in fostering each others' sense of belonging.

"There's a group of people that you could rely on and say hey I'm alone right now, can we hang out and eat together?" Ware said.

Freshman Cailyn Snyder said the unique opportunity the events provide for social interaction beyond typical classroom settings.

"So it's kinda nice to have an event where like people have the opportunity to walk around and chat to other people that they might not have the opportunity to," Cailyn told Idaho News 6.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.