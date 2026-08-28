Twin Falls group hosts 'All Parties Party' to bridge political divides and celebrate community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls group is hoping to bring people together across political lines with a community celebration this weekend.

Mormon Women for Ethical Government is hosting the "All Parties Party" from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Cascade Park in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls group hosts 'All Parties Party' to unite community

Member Yvonne Bausman said the event is rooted in a simple idea.

"We all have something in common," Bausman said.

Member Allison Welch said the event is part celebration of America 250 and part community bonding.

"It's just a party to celebrate our unity and our friendship," Welch said.

Welch said the event is a response to growing political division.

"Unfortunately, what I've seen is if you vote differently than me or you believe differently than me, there's almost like 'I don't wanna hang out with you and I don't even want to engage with you' and that's just the opposite of what we need here in America," Welch said.

She said the goal is to remind neighbors that friendship comes before politics.

"So we're just reminding everyone we're friends or community. We don't care how you vote. We're gonna hold your hand. We're gonna be friends; we're gonna support you and get to know you," Welch said.

The event will include singing, dancing, rock and poster painting, yard and board games, food trucks, and live music.

"We're going to have the national anthem. We have some teenagers reciting the Preamble to the Constitution, and we can all say that with them. Then we have some Zumba dancing going on... we have rock painting, we have posters that we're gonna be making for the visitor center," Welch said.

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