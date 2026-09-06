Twin Falls Fire Department stops spread of residential structure fire, all occupants safely evacuated

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Fire Department stopped the spread of a residential structure fire on Sidney Street within five minutes on Saturday.

Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3 and Battalion 1 responded to the initial dispatch in the 200 block of Sidney Street.

While crews headed to the scene, Twin Falls Fire said a large smoke column was visible from the north side of town. Rock Creek Fire District was called to assist.

Engine 1 and Engine 3 were first to arrive on scene, attacking the fire and stopping its progression within minutes, Twin Falls Fire said.

Twin Falls Fire Department

Engine 2 and Rock Creek Fire arrived at the scene shortly after and helped put out flames and residual heat.

Fire officials say that there were eight occupants inside the residence who safely evacuated before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

Twin Falls Fire said the blaze led to heavy exterior damage as well as moderate damage to the attic and wall spaces of the residence.

The fire's cause has not yet been determined.