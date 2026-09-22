Twin Falls drinking water monitoring violation reported

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Required drinking water monitoring in the City of Twin Falls was conducted only at one pump station, with that sample used to represent all 15 sample locations, according to a release by the city.

In August 2026, the city conducted routine drinking water testing for specific contaminants but did not complete all monitoring or testing for coliform bacteria. Because of the monitoring violation under the Revised Total Coliform Rule, the city cannot be sure of the quality of drinking water during that time. The violation does not mean total coliform bacteria was found or drinking-water standards were exceeded.

According to the release, the city states that at this time there is no need to use an alternative water supply or take any special actions.

When the violation was discovered, it was reported to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The city has since removed the employee responsible for the testing, with disciplinary action pending. The city has also begun reviewing surveillance video of sample sites over the last six months to determine if any other samples were affected. To date, there have been no other affected samples identified, but the review is continuing.

Those who are concerned about their health should consult their doctor. People who may be more sensitive to waterborne illnesses include infants, younger children, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

The city has been in compliance since Aug. 25, 2026. More information can be requested from the City of Twin Falls Public Works Department.