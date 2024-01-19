Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodTwin Falls

Actions

Twin Falls crews will be directing traffic while rebuilding a signal pole hit by a van

Contractors will begin rebuilding a signal pole at the intersection of Addison Ave. and Washington St. on Friday
Twin Falls intersection addison washington.jpg
City of Twin Falls
Twin Falls intersection addison washington.jpg
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 14:11:19-05

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Traffic will be limited starting Friday in the Twin Falls intersection of Addison Avenue and Washington Street.

Contractors with the city are rebuilding the south signal pole there, after it was hit by a van on Tuesday.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office shared a video of it on their Facebook page, but there’s no word on if anyone in the van was injured.

The intersection will be limited to an all-way stop, with flaggers and lane restrictions, however, local access will be maintained during construction.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights