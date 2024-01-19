Twin Falls crews will be directing traffic while rebuilding a signal pole hit by a van

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Traffic will be limited starting Friday in the Twin Falls intersection of Addison Avenue and Washington Street.

Contractors with the city are rebuilding the south signal pole there, after it was hit by a van on Tuesday.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office shared a video of it on their Facebook page, but there’s no word on if anyone in the van was injured.

The intersection will be limited to an all-way stop, with flaggers and lane restrictions, however, local access will be maintained during construction.