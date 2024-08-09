Twin Falls County asking private well owners to join a well sampling program

TWINS FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is asking private well owners in Twin Falls County to join in on a free sampling program that would test for nitrates, arsenic, bacteria, and common ions.

This test will take place in September and October of 2024. The well owners that participate will get the results back of what was found.

Groundwater areas throughout the state of Idaho are being referred to as nitrate priority areas. The sampling program will help the DEQ reassess the Twin Falls County nitrate areas from older studies, and add in the new areas being studied. All the results will also allow the identification of nitrate levels in the Snake River Plain Aquifer.