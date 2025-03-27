Twin Falls Canal Company opens headgates at Murtaugh, signaling the start of the 120th year of water delivery

MURTAUGH, Idhao — Spring has arrived in Southern Idaho as the Twin Falls Canal Company officially opened the headgates at Murtaugh Lake for the 20th consecutive year on Wednesday. This marks the beginning of water delivery for the 2025 growing season, a welcome sign for farmers eager to irrigate their fields.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Twin Falls Canal Company opened the headgates of the Main Line Canal, setting into motion the topping-up of over 100 miles of main canal and more than 1,000 miles of side canals over the next two weeks.

“We're planting barley right now in our area, and once you start working the ground, it dries out,” said Filer farmer Roger Blass, who has served on the canal's board for 16 years. “So, the need for the water is there.”

The Twin Falls Canal Company boasts some of the oldest water rights in Idaho. It first supplied irrigation water to the high desert 120 years ago, paving the way for the agricultural boom that earned the region the nickname "Magic Valley."

“It’s really, really important,” said Twin Falls Canal Company GM Jay Barlogi. “Probably the most important resource in the State of Idaho is this water.”

Barlogi expressed optimism for the upcoming season

“The water supply looks pretty good this year. The reservoir system is very, very likely going to fill," Barlogi said. "I think we're shaping out for a decent year water supply-wise.”

Last year, surface water users, including the Twin Falls Canal Company, reached a new agreement with groundwater users who hold junior water rights. Barlogi is hopeful this collaboration will meet everyone’s water needs without excess depletion.

“A lot of hard work,” he noted, “and a lot of things will be watching. We’ll be keeping an eye on the levels of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer and those gains in that natural local part of the river. But again, we're all hopeful that we're taking steps to ensure the longevity of this water supply.”

