Twin Falls bakery Jim Bob's and Sons continues 40-year tradition under new ownership

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls institution continues to serve up sweet traditions under new ownership. Jim Bob's and Sons Bakery has been a staple on Second Avenue East for more than 40 years, and while some things have changed, the commitment to crafting quality donuts remains the same.

Sabra Clapier starts her day around midnight, perfecting 40 pounds of donut dough. After baking all night, she makes deliveries around 5 a.m., then opens the storefront and works the counter until 11 a.m.

"I'm the owner and the baker and everything else," Clapier said.

Inside Twin Falls' 40-year donut shop: Jim Bob's and Sons new chapter

Jim Bob's and Sons has steadily churned out the standards from its location for more than four decades, but they're also putting a twist on the classics, keeping customers coming back for more.

"We've started making a cronut, that's a croissant and a doughnut mixed together. They do it in New York, and some of the bigger towns, and I thought we need some of that here," Clapier said.

Jim Bob Taylor opened the donut shop in 1985. In 2021, Clapier saw an opportunity that was too sweet to pass up.

"It came up for sale, and it's kind of an icon, so I thought that would be so cool," Clapier said.

Although it was an adjustment, she tells me she immediately adopted the unconventional schedules that bakers know all too well.

"Donuts take four to six hours, so if you're gonna be done by about 4:30, then you've gotta have donut dough on the counter and moving by midnight," Clapier said.

The counter is open until 11 a.m., but the best bet to get your sweet tooth fix is to get there bright and early before they sell out.

"Well, it's a guessing game, some days— what you want is gone by nine, other days I have them clear till 11. So yeah, good luck guessing because I haven't figured it out yet," Clapier said.

When asked what her favorite donut is, Clapier replied, "I like the jellies— those are my favorite."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.