Twin Falls airport installs water filters after PFAS chemicals found above federal limits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The city of Twin Falls is taking action after tests found high levels of PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, at the Magic Valley Regional Airport's well.

Twin Falls airport installs filters after PFAS found in well

A water sample collected Aug. 26 found two types of PFAS chemicals above federal drinking water limits. Testing showed PFOA at nearly 10 parts per trillion and PFOS at more than 5 parts per trillion. The federal limit for both substances is 4 parts per trillion.

Airport manager Matt Barnes said the source of the contamination has not yet been identified.

"As far as the actual source, that's not known," Barnes said.

Barnes said the discovery prompted an immediate response.

"The immediate steps were to identify the sources where people would consume water at the terminal building, which was the restaurant and our drinking fountains in the waiting area, and we installed PFAS and PFOA reducing water filters on those sources," Barnes said.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that can remain in the environment for years. According to the EPA, long-term exposure may be linked to health concerns, including immune system impacts and certain cancers.

New filtration systems have already been installed at airport drinking water sources, including the Happy Landing Restaurant and public drinking fountains, to reduce PFAS levels below federal standards.

"For example, in the restaurant, we have filters on the ice machine, there are filters on the coffee machine, and there are filters on other sinks that the restaurant uses to make their soups and iced tea, and all those things that they would serve to a customer," Barnes said.

The airport is also exploring new well locations with lower PFAS concentrations. A test well is currently underway near the airport entrance.

Barnes said the airport has been working toward a long-term water solution for several years.

"For almost a few years now, the airport has been working with the water department, city engineering staff and consultant engineers to develop a project to get a redundant well that would give us different capabilities and make sure that we had that redundancy — make sure that we had good water going into the future for airport growth," Barnes said.

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