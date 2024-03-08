Trying their hand at nine different trades, teens explore the trades at the Construction Expo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Teens from all over the Magic Valley packed TFSD's Career and Technical Education facility for an opportunity for hands-on learning with nine contractors specializing in a range of trades. Teens got a chance to try their hand at carpentry, roofing, drywall, painting, electrical, landscaping, and irrigation to name a few.



More than 80 students will spend two days getting a hands-on introduction to nine construction trades.

The Construction Expo is in its fifth year and is hosted by the Magic Valley Builder's Association.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

At the construction expo, this group from Mt. Harrison was getting a crash course in electrical.

"I have thought about doing construction I just don't know there's so many different parts to it,” Isaiah Rogers told me. “That's why I also like that I was surprised to come here and see those showing a whole bunch of different work that you could do."

For electrician Corey Nelson, showing teens the basics of electrical installation is worth it when the kids light up.

"I've seen a couple kids so far today that are really 'Wow, that's cool,'" Corey told me. “And obviously some kids, it's not really for them, and you can kind of right off the bat. But I've seen quite a few here actually look like they're interested in it."

Some of the students here had already gotten their hands into construction, like Magic Valley High School’s Noah Bartlett.

"I've poured concrete, framed roof, all that type of stuff. A lot of it with my brother and his LLC a lot. I think I’m probably going to do this after high school, probably HVAC or weld" Noah said.

And there are others who told me most of this was new to them.

"I've done absolutely none of this and it's been awesome getting to do this for the first time,” Anna Grace Aiello told me.

She added that she appreciated getting the hands-on instruction. I asked her if any of these construction jobs were drawing her to them.

"I don't think as a career, but I do think there's a lot of people overlook these skills and I think that's something I want to try to avoid doing," Anna Grace said.

This is the fifth year the Magic Valley Builders Association has hosted this construction expo.

"It's an opportunity for the kids to learn very basic skills and to see if that's a career option, they want to pursue after high school," Sari Jayo said.

Sari is the executive officer for the builder's association, and she told me that college isn't right for every kid and that there are plenty of jobs available in construction.

"As construction workers out there's no one younger coming into fill behind, so there's a huge skills gap right now," Sari said.