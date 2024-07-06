Tractor involved in accident at Rock Creek Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls County Sheriffs, responding to a call last night to a possible accident on the edge of Rock Creek Canyon, that was south of the Pleasant Valley Golf Course in the Cotton Wood Heights. The accident was involving a tractor that went over the edge and rolled a few times.

First respondents were able to hike down to the canyon to where the tractor rolled which came to a stop at the shoreline of Rock Creek.

The male subject was retrieved from the accident and carried out to the Air St. Luke's. The individual was airlifted to a trauma center due to the extent of his injuries.

The call was handled by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Rock Creek Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, SORT, and Air St. Luke's

We will update the story when new information comes out.