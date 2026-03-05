Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Threat reported at Kimberly School District tied to teen in Iowa; officials say no danger

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — Police say a 15-year-old boy from Iowa is being investigated in connection with a reported social media threat that prompted a security response at schools in the Kimberly School District in Twin Falls County.

School officials and the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department initiated a “Secure and Teach” status on Thursday morning after a local student reported the post. Law enforcement increased patrols at campuses while investigating and eventually determined there was no immediate danger, and normal school operations resumed.

The investigation remains open. Authorities are coordinating with the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office and Iowa law enforcement.

Kimberly-Hansen Police have asked parents and residents not to show up at schools while armed to "patrol the area" when such incidents are reported, saying it can create additional safety concerns and divert resources.

