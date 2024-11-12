This empty property on Blue Lakes has sat vacant for decades but a change is coming

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On busy Blue Lakes Boulevard, this parcel of vacant land has sat untouched for more than 20 years. Now, an agreement to sell has put new energy into the area, near the intersection of Addison Avenue.



In 2003 it was zoned as a P.U.D., or planned unit development, for an Albertsons superstore.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Twin Falls Planning And Zoning Commission to change the zoning from P.U.D. to C-1: the standard commercial zoning.

Twenty years came and went, and Albertsons situation has since changed. Plans to build a superstore went out the window, and the Boise-based grocer giant became willing to sell the property.

I obtained documents that were filed with the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Department that show, in order to make the property more broadly appealing for commercial purposes, prospective buyer Chasewood LLC submitted an application to do away with the P. U. D. and zone the lot as good, old C-1, the standard commercial property zoning.

The Utah-based company has been involved with establishing other nearby businesses, including Jimmy Johns, Boot Barn, and the newly constructed Dollar Payday Loans, among others.

No businesses have been named as likely tenants of the lot in question quite yet — that process will follow if the zoning change is approved.

I hung out for a few hours to see if any folks patronizing nearby businesses would share their thoughts about the legacy of the giant hole. Plenty of had opinions, but none agreed to share them on camera.

One man called the vacant space an eyesore. Several others recalled previous businesses at the location decades ago, with memories of a brick church at the site, once upon a time.

No one had suggestions for what they'd like to see added to this part of town, although one woman I spoke to said she hoped it wouldn't require a lot of parking — as it was already pretty crowded there, in the center.