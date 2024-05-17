This calls for a celebration: Fish and Game marks 125 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Fish and Game is holding events around the state to celebrate 125 years as a state agency in Idaho. In Twin Falls folks can learn skills, gain information, practice new challenges, and enjoy some tasty treats on Saturday, May 18.



Fish and Game was formed in 1899

To celebrate, the IDFG Magic Valley Regional Officeis celebrating from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Twin Falls City Park.

Guests can interact with over 40 activities, organizations, and demonstrations, including a bear spray demonstration, a kids wildlife calling contest, and free dutch oven cobbler as a birthday cake.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"I've fished a long time, I’ve caught a lot of fish,” Dennis Brauer told me. “That sounds like bragging, but ... I have fished a long time, and caught a lot of fish.”

Brauer has been casting for fish his whole life. He says he was practically born into it.

"That was pretty much the way it was, everybody that I went to school with pretty much hunted and fished."

And Brauer loves to share knowledge from his lifetime of hunting and fishing.

"It's a never-ending process, you never get to be perfect. Just like anything you're always trying to do better and so yeah I just love it."

That's why, on Saturday Brauer will be sharing fly fishing knowledge and demonstrating casting techniques, along with his group the Magic Valley Fly Fishers.

"To see someone, a new fisherman go out and catch the fish, I say 'that was me 40 years ago 45 years ago,’” Brauer said. “If you catch that fish and the excitement ..."

It's all a part of a big celebration planned in honor of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's 125th anniversary

"It's going to be a big deal," said Fish and Game’s Terry Thompson.

Founded in 1899, shortly after Idaho became a state, Fish and Game plays a pretty big role in some of Idaho’s most treasured activities.

"Everybody loves wildlife in Idaho, and so this is our way of being able to tell people who we are and what we do,” Thompson said. “And thank them for everything that they do to help conserve Idaho wildlife for now and into the future for future generations."

Over 40 organizations and activities will be at the city park on Saturday, with activities, information, and raffles. There'll also be food trucks, and, in place of a birthday cake with 125 candles on it, they'll be serving Dutch oven cobbler.

"We want people to be able to walk away and go: 'I learned something today,'" Thompson said.

"I think it wasn't for the fishing game we wouldn't have near the opportunities we do now," Brauer said.

