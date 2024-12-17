The secret to a long life? 'Stay positive,' says Twin Falls resident celebrating her 104th birthday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — If you’ve ever sought the secrets to a long life, you might learn a thing or two from Vira Amende. The Bridgeview Estates independent-living resident celebrated her 104th birthday on Tuesday, with help from friends family, and the community.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The recipe for a long life, according to Vira Amende, is always looking on the bright side.

"Just be positive, do your work, dress properly for work, and do a good job," Vira said.

Vira lives at Bridgeview Estates, where they honored her with a party to celebrate her 104th birthday.

Originally from Kansas, she arrived in Twin Falls after working for the war effort on the West Coast.

"1941 I went out to Portland and worked for the shipyards... Rosie the Riveter," Amende said.

Married in the community for 60 years, she also spent a decade teaching in Twin Falls.

"I taught first grade, and I just loved those little kids,” Amende said. “I'd go to work every morning, and those little faces would be smiling at me. And I had a lot of fun with my kids."

“I've never seen her grumpy, she's a very happy lady and she's fun to be around,” said Fellow Bridgeview resident Connie Posey. “And she's just so bright and active and fun, you wouldn't believe she's 104 years old. She lives independently, totally on her own, does her own thing.”

Vira's Grandson Mike and granddaughter Andrea joined the festivities, along with other community members and Bridgeview residents.

“She's an absolutely amazing person,” Mike said. “It's very difficult to be a pessimist or be negative around her. It's hard when somebody is that positive at that age ... it's a real inspiration.”

"I just live polite and take every day as it comes, ”Vira said. “I've never had any enemies, and just love life."