The scoop: Twin Falls Rotary Club ice cream event raises money for local nonprofits this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Rotary Club is hosting its Ice Cream Fun Day on Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, giving the public a chance to sample 16 community-created ice cream flavors while raising money for local organizations.

Sixteen organizations each created their own ice cream flavor for the event. Attendees are invited to taste all 16 and vote for their favorite.

Watch below to learn all about the event.

The Scoop: Twin Falls Rotary Ice Cream Fun Day raises money for local nonprofits

Kevin Bradshaw, a past president of the Twin Falls Rotary, said he expects between 800 and 1,000 people to attend.

"It's taste, judge, and vote," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw encouraged attendees to pace themselves while sampling.

"They should be able to taste all 16. I just advised him not to take lots of ice cream because they'll be full by the time they get to number 10, but if you taste it and enjoy it then you can go back around again and find the ones you really like," Bradshaw said.

Ice Cream Fun Day is the second of two annual Rotary fundraisers. Proceeds help fund community projects and area nonprofits. Bradshaw said the club distributed $24,000 in June from its Death by Chocolate fundraiser and hopes to raise approximately $14,000 at Saturday's event.

"Now we just gave $24,000 out in June from our death by chocolate and then will raise about $14,000 hopefully this weekend and login we'll have Grant request applications to receive in September," Bradshaw said.

Among the participating organizations is People for Pets: Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Hannah Holt, who works on the cat team at the shelter, will be scooping ice cream at the event Saturday.

"I'm so excited. I love ice cream and it's hot," Holt said.

Holt said representing the shelter at community events is meaningful to her.

"One of my favorite things about working here is it really is all about community. We get to see the reconnection and people finding their dream pets here it is beautiful. I won't say it's always easy, but it is beautiful," Holt said.

People for Pets Director Debbie Blackwood said community support has been critical to the shelter's ability to care for animals.

"Community donations has been instrumental and our success to up level. The care that we're able to give homeless pets in our community so I mean it's absolutely everything," Blackwood said.

The Twin Falls Rotary also recently helped fund a new bathroom at Frontier Park, supported by $500,000 in donations, matching gifts, and grants.

Grant request applications for Rotary funding will be accepted in September.

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