'Everybody's pretty jovial': High spirits at the GOP Caucus in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls High School was one of two locations in the county for Republican voters to participate in the Presidential Caucus on March 2.



Republicans had 90 minutes starting at noon to verify their registration and be given a ballot for their choice for Republican Presidential nominee.

The line continued to grow for the first 40 minutes, and at 12:45 most voters in line had made it inside.

Most of the people Idaho News 6 spoke to said the process after registration verification was quick.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“I'm glad we voted,” Rosie Sloan told me outside of Twin Falls High School. “It's very important."

Magic Valley residents, like Rosie Sloane, are exercising their right to help pick the republican nominee

"It was very organized ... I'm glad we came," Sloane said.

By the time doors opened at noon, a line of eager voters, ready to participate in the state's first Republican caucus in more than a decade.

"We have to turn this country around,” Linda Malone told me. “And I'll be there at the top saying 'yay.'"

"I voted for Trump because I like his conservative values and I think he would do great to help our country get back to the way it was when he was president before," A woman who only identified herself as Joanie told me.

The weather wasn't ideal, but these voters didn't seem to mind.

I asked if they had to wait in line at all.

“We did it, was cold,” Rhonda told me. “But it was worth it and there's still a lot of people still coming, so that's great."

Unlike the traditional election day atmosphere ... the caucus setup allowed for a more social experience.

"We got to visit with some other people," Carla Harris said. "Easy. nice to visit with some people.”

"We ran into some of our neighbors, which was cool. Everybody's happy to be doing this,” Rhonda said. ”It's a good thing."

