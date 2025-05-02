TFSO responds to two base jumping related incidents on Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to two separate base jumping related incidents near the Perrine Bridge on Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office says the first call was in response to a base jumper who had a hard landing. Rescue teams accessed the jumper by boat, and they were later transported to a local hospital by ambulance. According to the Sheriff's Office, the individual has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The second incident issued a multi-agency response, with Twin Falls Fire, TF Sheriff Search and Rescue, TF Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics and Classic Air all responding to the scene.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff has not released additional information on the second incident, and has not issued information on the base jumper's condition.