TFPD unveils permanent memorial with the uniform Officer Craig Bracken wore the night he was shot in 1939

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department has unveiled a permanent memorial display featuring the uniform of Officer Craig Bracken, the only officer killed in the line of duty in the department's 118-year history.

The uniform, which shows the bullet hole and blood stains from the 1939 shooting, is now displayed in a museum-quality case in the patrol briefing room.

"When we started doing a closer examination of the uniform, and we saw the bullet hole, saw the blood drops. We realize we were looking at something very, very significant," said Chief Matthew Hicks.

The memorial ensures current officers are reminded of the sacrifice made by one of their own.

"Our officers on a daily basis, are gonna be able to see, appreciate that, and know that somebody that was doing the same job they do every day didn't come home one night," said Hicks.

The uniform was in private hands until 2007, when Hicks, then a captain, discovered it during a visit to the local historical society. The historical society had just received the uniform as a donation.

"We didn't exactly know who it belong to," said Hicks.

The discovery was significant as it represented a major piece of the department's history.

On May 7, 1939, just after 2 a.m., Officer Bracken and his partner, Ken Barclay, had stopped a suspected stolen vehicle on the 400 block of 4th Avenue West in Twin Falls. As Bracken approached, he was fired upon by 19-year-old Dan Williams. Barclay was struck in the chest below the heart. Bracken passed away on May 8th, 1939, and the TFPD has held an annual memorial service in his honor for years since.

"In the last 15 years, we've really made a commitment to make sure all of our employees know about it to reach out to his family and recognize what happened in 1939," said Lt. Chuck Garner.

After its discovery, the uniform spent 18 years stored in a garment bag and was only brought out for tours or during the Citizens' Police Academy class. That's where Gregory Voetsch first saw it.

"I thought at that time it was just a great story, and, just, I was really just amazed by seeing that uniform," said Voetsch.

After a year-long fundraiser led by Voetsch and the Twin Falls Masonic Lodge, the department was able to purchase an archival, UV-resistant, humidity-controlled display case.

"What we wanted to do is to get something with the uniform that would be able to last for generations of Twin Falls police officers coming through," said Voetsch.

"Having lived in Twin falls for over three decades, this is actually the most important piece of Twin falls of Magic Valley history, not just for our department," said Hicks.

