Teen arrested after late-night vehicle pursuit ends with vehicle collision in Twin Falls

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A late-night chase in Twin Falls ended with a teenage male in police custody on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the incident began around 1:27 a.m., when officers with the Twin Falls Police Department initiated a pursuit of a speeding suspect in the vicinity of Poleline Rd. and Blue Lakes Blvd. North. That pursuit was ultimately called off shortly after it began.

However, the chase resumed when a sheriff's deputy saw a silver sedan speeding westbound on Poleline Rd.

That officer turned on his emergency lights, and when the driver refused to pull over, a high-speed chase ensued.

Law enforcement officials say that during the pursuit, the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Grandview Dr. and Poleline Rd. and later crashed into a deputy's vehicle.

The unidentified teen was then transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley for a medical evaluation.

After being assessed by medical professionals, he was arrested and booked into the Snake River Juvenile Detention Center on charges of eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.

