Sweets for your sweet: For more than 80 years this Twin Falls shop has had your Valentine's covered

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Frederickson's Fine Candies was established in 1937 by Jack Frederickson. Now, his granddaughter Angie Cameron operates the family business, keeping most of the original recipes the same.



Frederickson's Fine Candies started as an Ice Cream parlor on Main in 1937. They started making chocolates as a treat for the winter season.

Angie Cameron grew up in the family candy shop and started working there when she was 16.

From working side-by-side with store founder Jack Frederickson, Angie and her siblings have all had a hand in the family business.

"Today we're running hearts, caramel hearts, and the peanut butter pretzels that we did for death by chocolate," Angie Cameron told Idaho News 6.

Growing up, Cameron was a kid in a candy store. Literally.

"I've actually been here since I was a kid putting away candy and stuff like that," Cameron said.

It became her full-time job, working Side-By Side with her grandpa, Jack Frederickson, who founded Frederickson’s Fine Candies in 1937.

"My grandpa, he never really taught me with measurements,” Cameron said. “Other than, you know, it's in the recipe... just a tablespoon of salt, and he’d pour some in his hand like that, so that's how I've always done it."

The first two weeks in February are among the busiest at Frederickson's, "Lots and Lots of hearts," Cameron said.

Making between 100 to 150 pounds of chocolates each day to keep people stocked up on sweets for Valentine's Day.

"This is the machine,” Angie said, gesturing to the ancient confectionary contraption.

Like the recipes, the machine itself has history.

It's more than 100 years old.

"So far, I cannot find anything that is as good as it,” Cameron said. “so I don’t think they make them like they used to."

Quality is important... And a key to the Fredericksons success

"All of the recipes I've tweaked you know make it where I think it might make it a little creamier and a little richer or whatever but mostly it's just everything my grandpa taught me.”

So how does she say no to trying these tasty treats?

"I don't,” she said. “I eat it all the time. I just don't eat anything else"