Summer program in Twin Falls fights weekend hunger for kids with meals, activities, and community support

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — For many children, summer can mean lean times without access to school lunches. In Twin Falls, a community effort is working to ensure no child goes hungry during the summer months.

Starting around 11 a.m. on Fridays, volunteers gather at City Park to help fight hunger through a weekend meal program that has evolved into a community festival.

"I love being part of this. This is my community. I grew up here," said Cherie Vollmer, one of dozens of people volunteering their time to fill and distribute bags with meals for the weekend.

See how Twin Falls volunteers transform a park into a hub of activity while ensuring no child goes hungry during summer break:

Twin Falls fights summer hunger with weekend meals and community celebration

Vollmer works with efficiency and enthusiasm. "I grabbed two bags open them up and I've got them right here and I just put one in each one each and let's go and then I'm on a roll. Don't distract me," she said.

What might look like just another summer event in the park is actually a strategic effort to address food insecurity without stigma.

"We want to make sure that you know there isn't a stigma behind needing a meal and so we want kids to come and enjoy and have fun here at the park," said Carla Flores from Chobani.

On weekdays, children who need a meal can pick up a sack lunch at different locations around town. The Friday event that started as a way to fill in the gaps has become a celebration.

"And so while there are summer sack lunch programs that are happening as we have here at the park today that only feeds Monday through Friday. The Chobani summer program is meant to fill that weekend gap so there's two breakfast two lunches, snacks and then fresh produce with each bag so these children are able to have meals seven days a week," Flores said.

The program represents the community spirit that defines Twin Falls, according to volunteers.

"No matter how big Twin Falls gets it just seems like we're community and no matter what walk of life we are. We're here together and we just work together. We wanna make sure the community thrives," Vollmer said.

