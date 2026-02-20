Students help construct school's new welding facility through construction technology program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Students in the Twin Falls School District are getting real-world experience by helping construct their school's new welding facility through the district's construction technology program.

Pearker Beus, a senior at Twin Falls High School, has been enrolled in the construction technology program since his sophomore year. He's gained experience in multiple trades, including carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, and masonry.

"I believe we are framing the bathroom for the extension, that's what's going on," Beus said while working on the project.

Twin Falls Students Build School Welding Facility Through Construction Program

The student said roofing has become his favorite aspect of construction work.

"I really like roofing. Roofing is pretty fun. It's nice. It's nice being up there on the roof, being warm, and it's pretty," explained Beus. "It's pretty self-explanatory, so once you get the hang of it, it's pretty smooth sailing."

Construction technology teacher Cameron Hoge said his students typically spend their final semester working on a major project, but the welding facility represents their largest assignment to date.

"These are our capstone students there in the second year of the program," Hoge said. "We'll see the plumbing, electrical, HVAC— so it's not too often we get to get on a job of this scale and be able to work with all the trades."

The project allows students to apply classroom knowledge in a real construction environment while working alongside professional contractors.

Star Corp President Michael Arrington said students have contributed to multiple phases of construction, from foundation work to current framing activities.

"These guys helped on foundation; they tied some rebar out there. They were here on pour days, and now they're working on framing this restroom over here," Arrington said.

With Idaho experiencing continued growth, Arrington noted [that] strong demand exists in construction careers.

"It's not as many folks— or are not as many as we would like— that choose this as their profession," added Arrington.

Hoag emphasized the value of students working directly with experienced professionals throughout the entire construction process.

Lorien Nettleton / Idaho News 6 Students operate an electric hand saw as framing work continues.

"Great experience for our students to come out and just work along some guys that are doing this every day, get to see a project from start to finish," Hoge said.

The welding facility is expected to be completed by the end of the current school semester.

