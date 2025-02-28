St. Luke's launches 'Help is Here' guide to tackle rising mental health needs in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Mental health and suicide prevention have emerged as top healthcare concerns in the Magic Valley, according to a recent assessment by St. Luke's.

The 'Help is Here' brochure, introduced by St. Luke's Magic Valley, serves as a comprehensive guide to mental health resources in the area. This guide is part of an effort to address the increasing need for mental health support in the community.

"There's definitely been an increase in the need, and then I think there has been some increase in local support as well," said Makenzie Searle, Community Health Manager at St. Luke's Magic Valley.

"I think it's important that people in the community know that help is here and there are options available."

The 'Help is Here' guide has been available for a little over a month, with over 800 copies already distributed throughout the community. It is available in both physical and digital formats, making it accessible to a wider audience. The guide includes a list of available resources and educational content on recognizing signs of mental health issues.

"This guide... between the education and the resources listed is a starting point, really, for anyone to pick up so it's there if you need it," Searle said.

St. Luke's conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years, with the most recent one released in 2023. They are preparing for the next assessment, due out in 2026.

The introduction of the 'Help is Here' guide reflects the community's commitment to improving mental health support in the Magic Valley.

