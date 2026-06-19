South Hills hummingbird feeding station draws visitors from across the region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Around 30 hummingbird feeders adorn a cluster of trees on the old Oakley/Rogerson Road in the South Hills outside of Twin Falls. The feeding station has been there for decades, and visitors come from across the region to spend a moment among the birds.

Neighborhood Reporter Lorien Nettleton spent around an hour at the hummingbird feeding station and observed that people were coming and going non-stop.

WATCH | Hear from people who made the trip to the hummingbird feeding station

South Hills hummingbird station draws visitors to Twin Falls area

"The peacefulness, the serenity, the birds just sitting there, it's so calm and peaceful here," Paul Taylor said.

Taylor discovered the spot by chance and has since made it a regular destination.

"We're just driving by, and we're like, didn't even know it was here. We just never heard of it before," Taylor said.

"This is actually the third time I've been here. We were going to camp for some music that are at the other end, and we stopped, and then we brought our youth for next week and came here, and then today I'm bringing my friend Mike, and we're just coming through to see the area," Taylor said.

Some visitors added the stop to a larger Idaho itinerary.

"We were visiting family in the Buhl area, and I have a list of 'to see's' in Idaho, and this was one of them, and we thought on the way back to Utah that we would stop by and check it out," Debbie said.

Others have been making the trip for years.

"We've been coming for 20 years," Mark Crider said.

Crider, who farms in Eden, said the hummingbird area made for an easy quick trip. He knew the original caretaker, Virgil Brockman.

"Virgil Brockman — this was his dream, and it's been cool, and everybody comes here," Crider said.

Now, volunteers have assumed the duties of replenishing sugar water for the hummingbirds throughout the summer.

Visitors described the experience as something special.

"I love what they're doing here. They created like a sanctuary where they can be safe," Ash said.

"I think it is absolutely stunning. There's birds and butterflies and bees, so it's really great. It's awesome," Alice said.

The feeding station is about an hour from Twin Falls on mostly gravel roads.

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