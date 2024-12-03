Something to Smile About: Habitat for Humanity's ReStore goes all in for the Christmas season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As the main fundraising source for Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley, the ReStore offers discounted building materials and home goods all year long. The building supply thrift store offers materials for construction and remodeling projects, usually at 30-50% of retail prices.



Lights of Hope will let shoppers browse the ReStore by the light of thousands of Christmas lights, evenings from 5 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Dec. 23.

The Christmas Tree auction gives people a chance to bid on a fully decorated artificial tree, raising funds while still saving money on the cost of a new tree.

Proceeds from the ReStore this year will be enough to fully fund one home for a family in need, while keeping 7 million pounds of materials out of the landfill.

"It was a light fixture at a restaurant, so we turned it upside down and turned it into a fountain," Thomas Ameral told me.

Ameral is mid-backyard makeover, repurposing materials he's found at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Twin Falls.

"So we've also taken in their chandeliers, we put solar lights in them so at night time it looks like it's lit up," Ameral said. "It actually really lights up the yard. It looks great."

Even with a price like that, shoppers like Ameral keep coming back for the people.

"It's a friendship," Ameral said. "And the fact that you know we're helping people in the community who are less fortunate by building homes and doing the things that they do here is a total blessing."

"We get so many return customers here from our local community who really come here to get good options for their construction projects," ReStore Assistant Manager Matt Herron said.

"We are the number one source of funding for Habitat for Humanity," Herron said. " This store is set — this year — to fully fund another house being built for a family in need in our community."

The ReStore has also kept more than 7 million pounds of stuff out of the local landfill.

"If you've got projects, stop here first. Because if you're getting brand new windows, check to see if we've got the window in size, and it'll be way cheaper," Herron said.

To amp up the holiday spirit, shoppers can enjoy an hour of bargain hunting by Christmas light, each evening from 5 to 6 before closing, Mondays though Fridays, through the 23rd.

They also have two family photo op stations, and on Fridays will serve hot cocoa.

The auction for pre-decorated, one-of-a-kind Christmas trees is back again this year, offering another way to save on decorations while getting in the holiday spirit — bidding on those ends Friday, Dec. 6.

"You can come in here and look around and see what you can transform," Ameral said. "Something that didn't end up in the landfill and make it into something cool."