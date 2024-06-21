Snake River Quagga mussel update

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Water access from Pillar Falls to Twin Falls Dam remains closed until further notice

The discovery of an adult mussel near Shoshone Falls pool prior to last fall's treatment makes this a critical location in determining the presence of quagga mussel(s) in the Mid-Snake River. Temporarily closing waterbodies is critical to ISDA’s Rapid Response Plan and to minimizing any potential movement of quagga mussels. Quagga mussels pose a major threat to our water for drinking, energy, agriculture, recreation and more.

Water access between Broken Bridge (Yingst Grade) and Pillar Falls is accessible only during Centennial Park operating hours. Any watercraft or conveyance entering the river between Broken Bridge (Yingst Grade) and Pillar Falls is required to be inspected and decontaminated as needed prior to launch and decontaminated upon exit the river.

What needs to stop?

Mandatory inspection and decontamination apply to all watercraft or conveyances launched at any access point between Broken Bridge (Yingst Grade) and Pillar Falls (i.e. Pillar Falls Access Trail, Auger Falls Park, Yingst Grade shoreline access, etc.).

Watercraft:

Watercraft includes but is not limited to boats, kayaks, paddleboards and other conveyance or device used in water. Conveyances including duck decoys, waders, fishing tackle, life jackets, and anything that has touched the water.



Location: Centennial Waterfront Park - Canyon Springs Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Hours: The Inspection and Decontamination Station at Centennial Park operates 6a.m. to 10p.m., weather dependent. Water access between Broken Bridge (Yingst Grade) and Pillar Falls is prohibited outside of Centennial Park operating hours.

The ISDA watercraft inspections and decontaminations are free to the public. The ISDA is prepared to double quagga mussel sampling efforts across Idaho this season, with an emphasis on the Mid-Snake River.

Inspection Station Locations