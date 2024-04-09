Shoshone Falls After Dark glows through May

TWIN FALL, Idaho — Shoshone Falls is being illuminated for the 4th year in a row, and this time for an entire month. The city of Twin Falls is kicking off Shoshone Falls After Dark on Thursday, May 2 just after dark (around 9:15 pm).

The lights display will run from Thursday to Sunday through the month of May, so you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the event. Viewers can watch the falls from the nearby railings until around 11 pm.

Attendees can enjoy the colorful lights and crashing water all while listening to a mixed, pre-recorded set by Idaho DJ Eric Rhodes.

"Shoshone Falls After Dark has quickly become one of the region's most popular events, and we're thrilled to expand it so even more people can experience this breathtaking spectacle," said Southern Idaho Tourism marketing and event coordinator Haley Evans. "Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho's most iconic and beloved landmarks, and showering this magnificent high-desert landscape with a symphony of lights and music under the stars is truly magical and mesmerizing."

Vehicle tickets for the event cost $20, those can be purchased on the event page.