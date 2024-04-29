Sheriff Carter recognizes three deputies with Life-Saving Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Sheriff Tom Carter recognized three TFCSO deputies with a Life-Saving Award in front of a packed audience at the Twin Falls County Commissioners Chambers on Monday, April 29, 2024.



Patrol Deputy Derek Thompson responded to a call for a newborn infant who wasn't breathing after a home delivery. Thompson performed CPR until paramedics arrived, saving the child's life.

Detention Deputies Charles Hurtt and Gerald Haye Jr. were recognized for their actions in saving the life of a female inmate who was overdosing.

What makes a hero?

“I don't think anybody in this line of work calls themselves a hero,” Corporal Chris Bratt told Idaho News 6. “I'm surrounded by heroes on a daily basis.”

Bratt works for the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and says celebrating each other's wins is a big deal.

On Monday, Sheriff Tom Carter presented life-saving awards to three deputies for their actions in front of a packed county commission chamber.

“Would he call himself a hero? No, he's a very humble guy,” Bratt said.

Deputy Derek Thompson was among those being honored for his quick action on a call when a newborn baby wasn't breathing.

Bratt was also on duty during that January 24 shift.

“He's certainly a hero for those of us who watched what he did,” Bratt said. “So, super excited to be able to share the success of him being able to be part of this absolutely awesome event of saving a child's life."

Thompson was only a few blocks away when he heard the call come in.

He made it to the scene in three and a half minutes and immediately started cpr on the infant.

“Thompson was absolutely critical in starting that life-saving measure so that critical care to paramedics and then the doctors could do their follow up and actually the baby has survived to this point,” Bratt said. “Such a rewarding thing because many times we see the end of people's lives and not the beginning. So kudos to Deputy Thompson for jumping in there and doing what needed to be done.”

