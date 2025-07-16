Severe drought conditions in Magic Valley threaten water supplies as hot, dry, windy days boost demand

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Hot, dry, and windy weather has brought a series of red flag warnings to the Magic Valley this week, prompting a significant portion of the region to be upgraded to "severe drought" conditions.

The Twin Falls Canal Company is facing potential water shortages as summer heat intensifies demand from local farmers.

"This extended heat that we've endured here, it's going to take its toll on water supplies," said Jay Barlogi, the general manager at Twin Falls Canal Company.

When starting the season under predictions of hot, dry summers, water managers always hope forecasts are wrong, but that hasn't been the case this year.

"Disappointingly they weren't wrong. We've got a really really hot and dry one this summer," Barlogi said.

Earlier this month, the US Drought Monitor updated a large portion of the Magic Valley to severe drought status for the first time this year.

The challenging weather conditions are creating increased demand from farmers trying to keep their crops on track for harvest.

"Wind and heat is really tough to keep soil moisture out there, and to keep these crops wet. So yeah, it's been pretty tough," Barlogi said.

Last week, the Idaho Department of Water Resources warned that the Twin Falls Canal Company would face a shortfall of more than 75,000 acre feet of water by the end of the year.

While it's still too early to know whether water delivery reductions might be necessary before season's end, the outlook is concerning.

"It's looking like if this drought persists, if these high temperatures persist, we are going to pretty much empty the reservoir system by the end of this year," Barlogi said.

Despite these challenges, there are some positive signs. Many crops like wheat are nearly finished, and others, like corn, are ahead of schedule in many cases.

"With any luck the crop water needs and that demand will drop off a couple weeks earlier at the end of the season than it normally does so that's the blue sky we're looking for," Barlogi said.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.